The city of Sitka is moving forward with plans to rehabilitate the Green Lake Power Plant. It is applying for loans to help fund the first phase of the project, but that process is moving more slowly than anticipated. So, when the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (8-25-20), it will consider budgeting an additional $1.3 million toward the project to prevent delays.



According to a memo from city administrator John Leach, the city is applying for two low interest USDA loans that the assembly approved earlier this year, but high demand for the low interest loans and the coronavirus have slowed the process. Leach said that the city needs to hire a contractor in order to keep the project on schedule.

The assembly will also discuss CARES Act funding- though the $14 Million budget was already approved by the assembly, the city administrator agreed to bring an update to each meeting, and allow for public comment.

In other business, it will consider rezoning a residential lot on the former Sheldon Jackson campus as a cemetery, at the request of the Sitka Tribe of Alaska, which owns the lot. Until last year, the city did not have a zoning code for cemeteries.

It will also discuss the city seal redesign project. And the group will consider the promotion of two city staffers: Melissa Haley to the city finance director position, and Antonio Rosas to building manager of Harrigan Centennial Hall.



The Sitka Assembly meets tonight at 5 p.m. for an audit work session followed by its regular meeting at 6 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.