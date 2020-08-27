Some electric utility customers could be without power for several hours today (8-27-20). The Sitka Electric Department is making improvements to the Marine Street Substation. As a result, Sitkans may experience outages between the hours of 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.



A press release from the city asks that customers conserve electricity between those times in order to limit the size and duration of the outage. According to the release, a section of homes near the substation is guaranteed to be without power for at least two hours.

Other areas of Sitka that may be affected include the stretch of Halibut Point Road north of Sandy Beach, the north side of Japonski Island, and a stretch of Sawmill Creek Road between Allen Marine and Whale Park, though outages may not be limited to those areas.