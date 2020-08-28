Sitka EMS captain Rob Janik explains the city’s new color-code advisory system (Yellow, Orange, Red) for managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the community. The system mirrors recommendations from the governor’s office, but differs slightly from the color scheme used by the Department of Education (Green, Yellow, Red).
