Local health officials announced a new confirmed coronavirus case, today (8-31-20). The woman in her twenties did not have symptoms when she was tested on August 21.



According to city data, she is the fortieth Sitka resident to test positive. Seventeen non-residents have also tested positive, making 57 total cases.



The city’s new color-coded warning system puts Sitkans at a “moderate” risk level. According to the city’s data, people should wear cloth face masks indoors, dining capacity should be reduced at bars and restaurants and employees must wear masks.



According to the city’s website, 56 people have recovered.

Though the city is reporting a higher total number of local cases than the state, and has been for weeks, its number of active cases has been consistently lower, which has been attributed to a lag in state data. While the city is reporting that almost all of Sitka’s COVID patients have recovered, as of Monday, the state was only reporting 26 recoveries.