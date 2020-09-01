YPT normally culminates in a live show — with all the associated pressure. This season, there will be plenty of fun, without the pressure, says director Zeke Blackwell. (SFAC/Xtinepics)

Young Performers Theater is back! Director Zeke Blackwell says his crew has given a lot of thought to running a safe and effective program this season. Although there won’t be live shows, Blackwell says YPT will have numerous creative and training opportunities for elementary, middle, and high school students (including virtual opportunities for middle- and high school). In-person class sizes will be limited to 12, in the Sitka Performing Arts Center, with screening and social distancing protocols. Learn more or register here.