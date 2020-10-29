The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association (ALFA) and the Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust (ASFT) are hosting a Fall Fishermen’s EXPO November 11 – 12 to provide educational workshops and training to new and experienced local fishermen. This year all the workshops and presentations will be offered virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ALFA executive director Linda Behnken and program coordinator Natalie Sattler discuss this year’s program.

Learn more about the expo, and how to register, at the ALFA website.