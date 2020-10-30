Health officials announced four new coronavirus cases on Friday (10-30-20). While all of the new patients are classified as residents, only two of them are currently in Sitka.

The first patient who is isolating locally is a man in his twenties. He was experiencing symptoms when he was tested on October 29. His case is classified as “secondary,” meaning he had close contact with another person who tested positive for the virus.



The second local patient is a woman in her sixties. She was not experiencing symptoms when she was tested on October 22. Her case is tied to travel, according to city data.



A man in his fifties is currently isolating in Bristol Bay. It is unclear whether he was experiencing symptoms when he was tested on October 26. His case is travel related.



And a child between the ages of zero and nine is currently isolating out of state. He was not experiencing symptoms when he was tested on October 21, and his case is tied to community spread.

Sitka’s cumulative case count is now 82. According to city data, nine of those cases are currently active- that includes the two patients who are not currently in Sitka. Even so, the city’s COVID-19 alert level has now increased to “moderate.”