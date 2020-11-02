Two more coronavirus cases were reported over the weekend.



On Saturday (10-31-20), a man in his thirties tested positive for the virus. He was experiencing symptoms when he received testing on Oct. 25, and he is isolating locally, according to city data.



A second case was reported on Sunday. The patient received testing on Oct. 22, but her age range and symptom status have not been reported, and health officials were “unable to complete” contact tracing for the case.



In an email to KCAW, public health nurse Grace Roller said she is working to gather more information about the patient, but said it’s possible the case is a data entry error at the state level, as she has not received the correct contact information or birthdate for the patient.

Sitka’s cumulative case count is now 84. Nine of those cases are currently active — that includes the two patients who are not currently in Sitka. The city’s COVID-19 alert level increased to ‘moderate’ on Friday.

Editor’s Note: Raven News uses local data when reporting on the coronavirus. These numbers sometimes differ from the state’s official tally, and the discrepancies are often due to a lag in reporting time.