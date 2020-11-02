Benjamin Miyasato is one of two candidates running for Tribal Chair of Sitka Tribe of Alaska Tribal Council. STA’s Tribal Council election is Tuesday, November 10. (KCAW Photo)

Hello, my name is Benjamin Miyasato, and I am running for chairman of Sitka Tribe of Alaska.



I have served on the Tribal Council from 2011 until 2017. During that time I was a council member, the vice- chairman and also the treasurer. I do have experience serving on that elected body.



I have served on the assembly, on my first term, for the full three years. As a Tribal Council member and vice chairman, and as an assembly member– I do have elected body experience. I do know that we need experience in these very troubling and trying times.



The one thing I do want to say to everyone out there is please get out and vote. Please pay attention to the things, the issues, that we are facing at our level of government.

I think that Sitka Tribe of Alaska is doing a very good job during these pandemic times. I do want to bring experience to the office. I have respected, at all times, all of the employees of Sitka Tribe of Alaska. I do respect our citizens and I do respect our council members. Thank you.