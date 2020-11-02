Hello, my name is Benjamin Miyasato, and I am running for chairman of Sitka Tribe of Alaska.
I have served on the Tribal Council from 2011 until 2017. During that time I was a council member, the vice- chairman and also the treasurer. I do have experience serving on that elected body.
I have served on the assembly, on my first term, for the full three years. As a Tribal Council member and vice chairman, and as an assembly member– I do have elected body experience. I do know that we need experience in these very troubling and trying times.
The one thing I do want to say to everyone out there is please get out and vote. Please pay attention to the things, the issues, that we are facing at our level of government.
I think that Sitka Tribe of Alaska is doing a very good job during these pandemic times. I do want to bring experience to the office. I have respected, at all times, all of the employees of Sitka Tribe of Alaska. I do respect our citizens and I do respect our council members. Thank you.