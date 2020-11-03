Ray Majeski walks from the Sitka ferry terminal to Harrigan Centennial Hall on Monday, November 2, 2020. Always a quick wit during his 11-year tenure as Sitka’s harbormaster, Majeski is serious about the four hour-plus effort he made to walk to the polls. “If one person votes because of what I’m doing, it will have been worth it,” he said. (KCAW photo/Robert Woolsey)

Ray Majeski is a former police officer with 25 years of service, who also worked as Sitka’s harbormaster for 11 years. Although he’s suffering from nerve damage in his legs from his career in law enforcement — and walks with great difficulty — he decided to walk yesterday from the Sitka ferry terminal to Harrigan Centennial Hall, to honor all those who have sacrificed in order that we can have the freedom to vote.

KCAW’s Robert Woolsey joined Majeski for a few minutes to talk about his unusual gesture.