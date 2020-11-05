Health officials announced one new coronavirus case on Wednesday (11-4-20).

The patient is a woman in her sixties. She was tested on October 31, and she is currently isolating locally, according to city data. Her case was published to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday afternoon with some missing information. So far, it’s unclear whether she had symptoms at the time of testing or whether her case is classified as “community spread.”

Sitka’s cumulative case count is now at 91. Eleven of those cases are considered ‘active.’ That’s down from a record-breaking 12 active cases Sitka reached on Tuesday. The previous record of nine active cases was recorded in June.