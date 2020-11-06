SEARHC personnel test a colleague for COVID-19 at the employee screening tent behind the hospital in April (Photo by Berett Wilber/KCAW).

Sitka is reporting four new cases of the coronavirus. That brings Sitka’s active case count to 17, the highest recorded since the pandemic began in March.

All four are female residents. The first is a woman in her forties who had symptoms when she took a test on Sunday (11-1-20). Her case is classified as travel-related, according to city data. The second is a woman in her thirties who took a test on Thursday (11-5-20). Her case is classified as secondary, which means she had known contact with someone who tested positive. The third is a young woman between the ages of 10 and 19 who had symptoms when she took a test on Wednesday (11-4-20). And the fourth is a woman in her forties who had symptoms when she took a test on Sunday. Her case is classified as travel-related.

Contact tracing is complete for one of the cases, and in progress for the other three. This brings Sitka’s cumulative case count to 98. Sitka is operating in the high alert zone.