We’re excited to welcome Bryan to the Raven Radio staff! His first day will be November 16th.

Bryan returns to Southeast Alaska after many years working as a sound and lighting technician throughout the Bay Area and beyond. From Bryan:

I grew up in Sitka and spent many years being engaged with Raven Radio. Throughout middle school, I frequently called in on the legendary Genuine Mouse Radio broadcast. In high school I spent most Friday nights digging through the record library as one of the music curators for the infamous show Stupid & Contagious. My senior year at SHS, I chose to do my senior project with KCAW, learning how to do live broadcasts and other studio operations such as making bumper spots and organizing licensing reports. My mentor was Steve Will, who I am forever thankful to for stoking my interest in radio. For several years after that, I was a DJ for a variety of shows on KCAW, from reggae to jazz to the afternoon variety show. I also took my radio experience to college with me and was a reggae DJ on WSAM 105.3 FM at the University of Hartford, CT.

You may note that Bryan’s title is a little different — that he is stepping into an Operations Director role instead of the Program Director. This is the result of key capacity building activities Raven Radio is undertaking to better serve our communities of listeners. Bryan will coordinate KCAW-FM programming and operations, coordinate engineering projects with CoastAlaska technical staff, communicate technical knowledge to multiple station stakeholders, and implement KCAW programming strategies.

We are rebuilding our Volunteer Coordinator position to focus on developing the systems and structures necessary for a well-functioning volunteer department. As well, they will work with staff to identify other avenues (beyond programming) where volunteers could meaningfully support the station & learn new skills.

Please welcome Bryan to the KCAW team! Have questions? Get in touch with Becky – generalmanager[at]kcaw[dot]org.