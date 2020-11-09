All in all, 102 people in Sitka have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. 20 of those patients’ cases are currently considered ‘active’ (KCAW/Berett Wilber)

Four more coronavirus coronavirus cases were reported over the weekend (11-8-20), bringing the number of active COVID cases in Sitka to 20.



All four new patients are women and Sitka residents. Two of the patients are isolating locally, and the third patient’s location is listed as ‘unknown’ on the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.



The fourth patient, a woman in her fifties, is isolating in Anchorage. Her case is tied to travel, according to city data.

View updated city data here

29 people have tested positive since the last week of October, though a few of those patients are not isolating locally. The city’s coronavirus alert status is still “high” and city officials are encouraging face masks in public, discouraging large gatherings, and asking that restaurants and bars reduce their indoor dining capacity and prioritize take-out dining options.



The state tracked over 1100 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, shattering its single-day record on Saturday with 604 new cases. On Friday, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced a new statewide public health emergency declaration that will take effect later this month.