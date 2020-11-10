Eight new coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka on Monday (11-9-20).

Four men and four women tested positive– all received testing within the last week.



All but one are Sitka residents. Six of them are isolating locally, according to city data. The seventh patient is a non-resident male in his twenties, whose case is tied to travel. The eighth case is a Sitka resident, but their isolation location and symptom status are marked “unknown” on the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.



Four of the new cases are classified as “secondary” meaning they had known contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. Two of those patients are children between the ages of zero and nine.

Since April, Sitka health officials have reported 110 coronavirus cases, most of them residents. 22 of those cases are currently active, according to city data.