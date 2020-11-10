A little over a year ago, organizers for the Salmon Nation project met in Sitka to talk about how to bring a diverse group of people scattered along thousands of miles of coastline together. What binds them is salmon and a passion for the bioregion that hosts them from the northern coast of California to the North Slope of Alaska. Starting Sunday, the group will meet for the second time to share ideas and solutions and to celebrate with music and entertainment. KCAW’s Erin Fulton spoke with Salmon Nation’s Ian Gill about the upcoming “Festival of What Works.”

Salmon Nation’s virtual “Festival of What Works” will take place from Nov. 15-22. Those interested in learning more or registering for the free festival, can visit https://salmonnation.net/whatworks.