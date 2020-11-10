Voting for the Sitka Tribe of Alaska Tribal Council election starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, at the Sheet’ka Kwáan Naa Kahídi Community House. Polls will be open until 8 p.m. (KCAW/Berett Wilber)

Sitka Tribe of Alaska is holding its annual Tribal Council election on Tuesday (11-10-20).



Current chairman KathyHope Erickson is not seeking re-election. Two candidates are vying for the seat — current Tribal Council Member Lawrence “Woody” Widmark and former council member and assembly member Benjamin Miyasato.

There are four open council seats. Five candidates are vying for those — incumbents Bob Sam, Lillian Feldpausch and Michael Miller are running for re-election, and Louise C. Brady, who has run for the office before but has not yet served, and former Sitka School Board member Dionne Brady-Howard, are seeking seats.

Polls are open to Tribal Citizens from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sheet’ka Kwáan Naa Kahídi Community House.

Raven Radio offered candidates the opportunity to record statements. Listen to statements here.