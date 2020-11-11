On Tuesday (11-10-20) the Alaska Division of Elections began the process of counting over 150,000 mail-in and absentee ballots from the general election on November 3, and more numbers for House District 35 rolled in on Wednesday evening (11-11-20).



Previously, Representative Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins (D) was trailing challenger Kenny Karl Skaflestad (R) by around 150 votes. But after Wednesday’s round of mail-in and provisional ballots were tallied, Kreiss-Tomkins surged ahead of Skaflestad by over 1000 votes. With still more votes to be counted by the Division of Elections, Kreiss-Tomkins is now at 4066 votes, with Skaflestad receiving 3053.

Several other state legislative races flipped in favor of Democrats, once election officials began tallying absentee votes on Tuesday (11-10-20). And it’s still too close to call for Ballot Measure 2, with votes in favor of the election reform initiative increasing to 48 percent.



On Wednesday, the Associated Press called Alaska’s presidential race for GOP President Donald Trump, the U.S. Senate race for incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan and the U.S. House race for incumbent Republican Don Young.