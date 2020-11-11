A sign directs disembarking passengers at the airport for coronavirus screening by Allen Marine employees (Erin McKinstry, KCAW)

The city of Sitka reported another three cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday (11-10-20).

All three are Sitka residents in their twenties and thirties. Two are men, and one is a woman. One of the men had symptoms when he took a test on Nov. 1. He’s currently isolating in Sitka, and his case is classified as secondary, which means he had known contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The other two took tests on Tuesday and information about symptoms, isolation status, and transmission isn’t yet available on the city dashboard.

Case counts have been rising dramatically across Alaska over the last month, but until recently, active case counts in Southeast and Sitka have remained low. Sitka has reported 37 new cases in the last two weeks, prompting places like the fire department and the Sitka Tribe of Alaska to close their doors to the public.

Some of those cases are marked as recovered on the city dashboard, and the active case count sits at 25. The city has reported 113 cases since the start of the pandemic.