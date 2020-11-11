Sitka health officials reported seven new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (11-11-20).

Five men and two women tested positive, most receiving testing within the last week. One of the women is a non-resident, and the rest of the patients are residents. Some were experiencing symptoms and some were not. Six of the patients are isolating locally, according to information on the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

View the most up-to-date COVID-19 data here



Two patients cases were classified as “secondary” meaning they had known contact with a person who tested positive for the virus. Another case is tied to travel. City data does not specify how the virus was transmitted to the other four patients.

Sitka health officials have now reported 120 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. As of Wednesday afternoon, 26 of those cases were considered ‘active’ according to city data, and the city’s alert level remains “high.” The Sitka School District has pivoted to remote learning, and the Mt. Edgecumbe High School campus remains closed to visitors.