The 2021 Open Enrollment Period runs from Sunday, November 1, 2020 to Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Michaela Dunlap, Patient Health Benefits specialist at SEARHC, will joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to discuss the open healthcare enrollment period. Listen here:

If you don’t act by December 15, you can’t get 2021 coverage unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Plans sold during Open Enrollment start January 1, 2021. If you have questions about open enrollment or eligibility, call Michaela at 907-966-8920.