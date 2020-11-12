Lawrence ‘Woody’ Widmark is returning as Chairman of the Sitka Tribal Council. Widmark received 118 votes for Chairman, defeating former assembly member and council member Benjamin Miyasato in Tribal elections held on Tuesday (11-10-20).

Miyasato received 75 votes. Incumbent KathyHope Erickson did not seek re-election. 200 ballots in total were cast by Tribal Citizens.



For the four available council seats, the winners were Louise Brady and Dionne Brady-Howard, who tied with 144 votes each. Incumbent Bob Sam received 131 votes and incumbent Michael Miller received 105 votes, narrowly winning the fourth seat over incumbent Lillian Feldpausch by just four votes. Fifty-three people also voted for write-in candidate Rachel Moreno, and 18 other people received write-in votes. Incumbent Nancy Douglas did not seek re-election.



The ballots will be certified at the November 18 Tribal Council meeting, and the new council members and Tribal Chairman will be sworn in at the beginning of December.