The Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s community house, Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi (Photo by KCAW staff)

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, KCAW is airing a four-part series on Tribal justice and advocacy. On part two, Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s Danielle Pensley speaks about legal advocacy for victims. She discusses the work being done in Sitka to support victims of domestic and sexual violence and the family law legal services available for those victims.

Those experiencing domestic violence who are interested in legal services can contact Danielle Pensley at 907-623-8555 or the crisis line at SAFV at 1-800-478-6511.