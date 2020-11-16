A screening tent outside SEARHC in Sitka. (Berett Wilber/KCAW)

Sitka reported 15 new coronavirus cases over the weekend.

Six new cases were reported on Friday (11-13-20), six new cases were reported on Saturday (11-14-20), and three new cases were reported on Sunday (11-15-20), according to city data.

Ten of the cases are classified as secondary, which means the person had known contact with someone who tested positive. All are Sitka residents, and all are isolating in Sitka.

Sitka has 32 active cases, and the city is continuing to operate in the high alert zone. Sitka’s cumulative case count is 138.