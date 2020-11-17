SEARHC personnel test a colleague for COVID-19 at the employee screening tent behind the hospital. (Photo by Berett Wilber/KCAW)

Sitka reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Monday (11-16-20).

All three are Sitka residents in their 60s and are isolating in Sitka. One is a man who had symptoms when he took a test on Nov. 12. His case is related to travel, according to city data. Another is a woman who had symptoms when she took a test on Nov. 12, and her case is classified as secondary, which means she had known contact with someone who tested positive. The third is a woman who took a test on Nov. 13. Information about symptoms or transmission is not yet available for the case on the city dashboard.

The City and Borough Sitka is now reporting 141 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, 28 of which are active, according to city data. The state of Alaska reported 563 new cases on Sunday. There are over 17,000 active cases of the coronavirus statewide.