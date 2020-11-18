Sitka reported three more coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon (11-17-20).



The first patient is a man in his sixties. He was not experiencing symptoms when he received COVID testing on Monday (November 16). The second patient is a woman in her fifties. She was not experiencing symptoms when she tested on Monday.

Both patients’ cases are tied to travel, according to the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.



The third patient is a woman in her thirties. She was experiencing symptoms when she was tested on Monday. Her case is tied to “community spread.”

All three new patients are Sitka residents and are isolating in Sitka. As of Tuesday evening, Sitka was reporting 144 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic, 26 of which are active, according to city data.