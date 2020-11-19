Eight more Sitkans tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (11-17-20).



Three of the new patients are children 9-years-old or younger. One patient is a young person between ten and nineteen years old. Another is in her thirties, two patients are in their fifties and another is in her sixties.



All but one of the patients had symptoms at the time of testing, and those cases are all considered “secondary” meaning they had known contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. The eighth patient’s case is tied to community spread.

All of the patients are Sitka residents and received testing earlier this week.