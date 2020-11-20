City officials announced seven new COVID-19 cases in Sitka on Thursday (11-19-20).

Their ages vary widely. One young patient under the age of 10 tested positive. Two of the patients are between the ages of 10 and 19. Another patient is in his 30s; two patients in their 50s tested positive, as did a patient in his 70s.

Three of the cases are considered “secondary” meaning they had known contact with a person who tested positive, and two were classified as “community spread,” according to city data.



Information on symptoms and transmission status for the other two patients hadn’t been listed on the city’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Thursday evening.



View the city’s COVID-19 dashboard here



All of the new patients are residents and are isolating locally, according to city data. They all received testing this week.

Sitka has reported 159 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Twenty-one of those cases were still considered “active” as of 5 p.m. Thursday.