Members Kallan Hill (left), Darby Osborne (center) and Esther Burdick (right) of the Sitka Youth Leadership Committee (SYLC) meet for a weekend workshop before the pandemic. They group now meets online and is currently recruiting new members. (Photo provided by Emma Thompson/SAFV)

The Sitka Youth Leadership Committee encourages high schoolers to enact positive change in the community. The youth-led group promotes equity, respect, and healthy relationships, and their projects have ranged from a peer education to social media messaging to a new campaign to explore how men view masculinity. Adult facilitator Emma Thompson and member Darby Osborne join KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the group and how interested high schoolers can apply.

Those interested in learning more can visit https://www.sitkayouthleadership.com/join-sylc.