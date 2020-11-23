A SEARHC staff member fills out paperwork at the drive-thru testing coronavirus testing site in Sitka. Sitkans should call the COVID hotline at 907-966-8799 to schedule an appointment for a test (Photo by Berett Wilber/KCAW)

A coronavirus vaccine could become available as early as December, and local health officials are starting to plan for its distribution.

At a recent Unified Command meeting SEARHC spokeswoman Maegan Bosak said that a SEARHC task force is working with the state to plan for the vaccine rollout. First responders, providers, and nurses will be first in line; followed by other health care workers and high risk individuals; and finally the general public.

“The number one focus for the entire vaccine is the health care workers that are in contact with other patients, so we look forward to a rollout hopefully in December with that,” Bosak said.

Pharmacist Trish White said that White’s Pharmacy is also preparing to vaccinate the health care workers not employed by SEARHC.

“We’re excited about that that we’re in line and have our point of dispensing all set up. We have the ability to make the appointments and everything that’s required,” White said at the Unified Command meeting.

The logistics of delivering and administering a vaccine to smaller communities around the region may be more complicated because both vaccines developed so far require special handling and have limited shelf lives. Bosak wrote in an email that SEARHC is working with the state to determine the “best method to keep the vaccine viable as it is sent to different locations.”

Erin McKinstry is a Report for America corps member.