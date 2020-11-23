Eleven Sitkans have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday (11-20-20).



The patients’ age ranges vary widely. The youngest is a female patient between the age of 0 and 9. The oldest is a male in his 80s. Some were experiencing symptoms when they were tested, but as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (11-22-20), symptom status and transmission information was not yet available for all 11 new patients on the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

One patient in his 40s is isolating in Juneau– his case is tied to travel, according to city data. The other 10 patients are isolating locally. All are Sitka residents, and all but one received COVID testing in the last week.



Sitka has reported 170 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Sunday evening, 25 cases were still considered “active.” Sitka’s risk level remains high.