In honor of Native American Heritage Month, KCAW is airing a four-part series on Tribal justice and advocacy. In the third installment of the series, Steve Hartford and Melissa Johnson joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton in the studio to talk about STA Tribal Court. They discussed access to justice through the Court including protecting families, guardianships, adoptions, and protective orders for victims of domestic violence.

Tribal citizens seeking court services can contact court clerk Melissa Johnson at 747-7357.

