A Western Screech Owl at the Alaska Raptor Center. (Photo by Vanessa Walker/KCAW)

The Alaska Raptor Center has been helping rehabilitate wild birds since 1980. In honor of their 40th anniversary, the center is hosting a virtual fundraiser in place of their annual, in-person gala. Executive Director Jennifer Cross and Avian Director Jennifer Cedarleaf joined KCAW News Director Robert Woolsey on the Morning Interview to talk about the anniversary and the upcoming fundraising events.

The center’s 40th Anniversary Gala is happening online everyday this week, with new uploads at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and a special live reveal 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. See the daily uploads on the Alaska Raptor Center Facebook page, or online at the Alaska Raptor Center website.