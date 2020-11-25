Cliff Groh’s new book is available in three versions: Long, short, and pocket (for handy reference during legislative sessions).

Cliff Groh is a former Sitka municipal attorney (2000-2005) who worked in the Alaska Legislature beginning in 1981, when the Alaska Permanent Fund was created. He also served as a special assistant to the Commissioner of Revenue from 1987-1990. A lecturer at the University of Alaska Anchorage, Groh is one of the foremost experts on the Permanent Fund and Alaska Fiscal Policy. He spoke with KCAW’s Robert Woolsey about his new illustrated booklet on state finances called “Peril, Possibilities, and a Path: Alaska’s Flight to Somewhere.”