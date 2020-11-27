Ten new coronavirus cases were reported in Sitka on Wednesday (11-25-20) and Thursday (11-26-20).



The patients’ age ranges vary, from two teenagers to a patient in his sixties. Half of the new cases are patients in their 20s. All are Sitka residents.

All 10 patients received testing earlier this week. Most of them were experiencing symptoms at the time of testing, according to city data.



At least six of the new cases are classified as ‘secondary,’ meaning they likely contracted the virus from a known local positive case- usually someone in the same household or a coworker. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, contact tracing was still in progress for two of the new patients, and information on their symptom status and virus transmission wasn’t yet available on the city’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Sitka has now reported 188 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. As of Thursday evening, 39 of those cases were considered ‘active’ according to city data.