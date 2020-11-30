(APM/Z.Hughes)

Steve Hartford and Semaite Abiy join KCAW’s Erin Fulton for the Morning Interview to discuss the Native Veterans Land Allotment Program. They outline opportunities for land allotments available to Vietnam era veterans, explain how Sitka Tribe of Alaska intends to support veterans through the process and how the Sitka Fellows are helping the effort. Listen here:

This is the final installment in our four-part series honoring Native American Heritage Month. The series focuses on Tribal justice and advocacy. Listen to parts one through three here:

Part One

Part Two

Part Three