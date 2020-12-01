High winds caused at least two power outages in Sitka today (12-1-20).



The city Electric Department reported a power outage from Sandy Beach to the end of Halibut Point Road shortly after noon. Power was restored shortly after 1 p.m.

An Electric Department staffer said high winds caused several trees to fall today, pulling down power lines with them, including a tree along HPR, near the Alaska Marine Lines dock. A wind gust of 65 mph was recorded by an automated weather station in the area.

Shortly before 1:30, the city issued a press release about a second power outage on Japonski Island, due to a fallen tree on Old Airport Road. The electric department fixed the line and power was restored shortly after 2 p.m.



The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Sitka until 3 p.m today. A flood advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. on Wednesday for Sitka, Juneau and Gustavus.



Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.



