Following the shopping holidays of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is a chance for people to support community organizations. During the pandemic, many of those organizations need more help than ever. The Sitka Legacy Foundation announced $26,000 in grants to local nonprofits at a recent Rotary meeting. Program manager Robin Sherman and board member Brian Hames join KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to talk about the importance of local philanthropy.
