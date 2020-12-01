Two more Sitkans tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday (12-1-20).

One is a female between the ages of 10 and 19. She was not experiencing symptoms when she received testing on December 1. She was infected through close contact with someone known to have COVID-19, according to city data.



The second patient is a male in his 20s who was tested on November 30.



As of Tuesday (12-1-20), Sitka had reported 213 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, 31 of which were considered active.





