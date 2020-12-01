Sitka’s streak of COVID continued on Monday (12-1-20), as local health officials reported another 5 positive cases.

That puts the number of active cases in the community at 33, as of 5 p.m. on Monday. A total of 4 residents have been hospitalized.

The patients ranged in age: two were boys under the age of 10; one was a teenage boy; and there was a woman in her forties, and a man in his sixties. All were experiencing symptoms of the flu-like virus. Three of them were infected by close contact with someone known to have COVID-19; the fifth was infected by community spread.

Sitka remains at the red — or high — risk level. Officials recommend everyone wear a face covering in public spaces if possible, maintain social distance if possible, avoid indoor gatherings, and practice good hygiene. Sitka schools — with the exception of Baranof Elementary — are all in remote learning.

As of Monday, Sitka had a grand total of 211 cases since the beginning of the pandemic; there have been new cases reported every day since October 28. The city updates their numbers around 5 p.m. every day. Raven News will report today’s numbers tomorrow morning.