Eight more Sitkans tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday (12-2-20).

The patients range in age from several between the ages of 10 and 19 to a patient in his 50s.



At least four of them were experiencing symptoms when they were tested earlier this week, according to city data. They were infected by close contact with someone known to have the virus.



The fifth patient was not experiencing symptoms when she was tested on December 1. Her case is tied to community spread. More information for the other three patients was not yet available on the city’s COVID dashboard.

This makes 221 total cases reported in Sitka since the start of the pandemic. As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 38 of those cases were still considered active according to city data.

With new cases reported every day for over a month, Sitka remains at the red — or high — risk level. Officials recommend residents wear face masks in public, maintain social distance, and avoid indoor gatherings. Sitka schools — with the exception of Baranof Elementary — are all in remote learning.