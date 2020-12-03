The boat building kits include wooden parts, acrylic paint and small paint brushes. Kits can be ordered online and picked up in person at the Japonski Island Boathouse. (Photo courtesy of Sitka Maritime Heritage Society website)

The Sitka Maritime Heritage Society hosts events and talks to promote maritime heritage around the region. They usually host an annual toy boat building event at the Japonski Island Boathouse, but because of the pandemic, they’re going virtual this year. Board members Rebecca Poulson and Joe D’Arienzo joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton on the Morning Interview to talk about how kids and families can get involved.

Those interested in participating can buy a kit online here. Kits can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12.