The Sitka Music Festival is going virtual this winter with a monthly concert series. Executive Director Kayla Boettcher and Artistic Director Zuill Bailey joined KCAW’s Erin Fulton to speak about the virtual concert series will speak about the series which began in October. Listen here:

The concerts will be available through a page on SMF website, but concert-goers will need a password to enter the concert page. Find more information about the series here.