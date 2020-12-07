Sitka health officials reported five coronavirus cases over the weekend.



One case was reported on Saturday (12-5-20). The patient is a woman in her thirties. She was experiencing symptoms when she was tested on December 3, according to city data.



The other four cases were reported on Sunday (12-6-20) — the patients range in age from a young child to a woman in her sixties. At press time, information about their symptoms or how they contracted the virus was not yet available on the city’s COVID dashboard.

As of Sunday evening, Sitka had reported 228 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic. 17 of those were considered ‘active’ according to city data.