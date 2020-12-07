The person who tested positive has symptoms and the Yakutat Community Health Center believes they contracted the virus locally, according to a press release issued by the Yakutat Incident Command. (Photo by Becky Meiers/KCAW)

Yakutat reported its first case of the coronavirus in more than six weeks on Monday (11-7-20).

The person who tested positive has symptoms, and the Yakutat Community Health Center believes they contracted the virus locally, according to a press release issued by the Yakutat Incident Command. Contact tracing is still underway. The Center is organizing a free community testing day and will release more information when it’s available.

This brings the total number of reported cases in Yakutat to 11, only one of which is considered active. The last case was reported on Oct. 22.

The Kupreanof Island village of Kake also reported five new cases of the coronavirus in the last two weeks, according to data from SEARHC. That brings their total case count to 26.

The state does not release detailed COVID-19 data for communities with populations under 1,000 because of privacy concerns. That includes all of the KCAW listening communities outside of Sitka.