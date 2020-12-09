The isolated community of Yakutat has reported two COVID cases this week, after more than six weeks without a reported case (Photo by Emily Kwong/KCAW)

The City and Borough of Yakutat announced a new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday (11-9-20).

The Yakutat Community Health Center is conducting contact tracing and believes the new case is tied to another positive announced on Monday, the community’s first in more than six weeks. The person is experiencing symptoms, according to a press release from the Yakutat Incident Command.

That brings Yakutat’s total reported cases up to 12, based on past KCAW reporting. In response to the two new cases, the clinic is hosting free, drive-thru testing on Friday from 1-3 p.m.