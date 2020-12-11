A SEARHC employee holds a test at the drive-thru testing site (Photo by Berett Wilber/KCAW)

Sitka health officials have reported three new coronavirus case since Monday (12-7-20).



The first patient is a man in his fifties who had symptoms at the time of testing on Monday. He received his positive result the same day and is isolating in Sitka. His case is classified as community spread on the city dashboard, which means no source of the virus was identified.

The second is a man in his forties who has symptoms, and the third patient is a woman in her thirties who does not have symptoms. Both took a test on Tuesday and are isolating in Sitka. Both cases are classified as secondary on the city dashboard, meaning they were likely exposed to the virus through contact with another person who tested positive. All three patients are Sitka residents.

Sitka’s cumulative case count is 231, six of which are considered active. At a recent Unified Command Meeting, City Administrator John Leach said cases are trending downward after a spike at the end of November.

“We’ll see if that continues,” Leach said. “I’d like to express my appreciation for everybody’s cooperation.”

Even with six active cases, because of the rolling case rate over the last two weeks Sitka’s COVID-19 risk level remains “high.” City officials continue to encourage face masks in public, ask that residents avoid gathering indoors and that restaurants operate at a reduced capacity.