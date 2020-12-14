After trending downward last week, new coronavirus cases picked up slightly over the weekend in Sitka. City officials reported seven new COVID cases between Friday and Sunday (12-13-20).



The new patients range in age from a child under 10 to a woman in her 70s. Three of the new patients are in their 30s. One is a non-resident between the ages of 10 and 19, according to city data. The rest are Sitka residents.

At least four of the new patients were experiencing symptoms when they were tested last week. Several of the cases are classified as “community spread.”



As of Sunday evening, Sitka had reported 238 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Twelve cases were still considered “active” according to city data. Sitka’s risk level remains “high” according to the city’s COVID-19 hub- officials ask that Sitkans continue following social distancing protocols, avoid indoor gatherings, and ask that restaurants and bars continue to operate at reduced capacity.



The Sitka School District remains on high alert, and schools are operating remotely with the exception of Baranof Elementary. Mt. Edgecumbe High School’s alert level shifted from low back to medium risk.