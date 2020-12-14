(Photo by Emily Kwong/KCAW)

Yakutat has reported two new cases of the coronavirus. That’s following news last week that two people in Yakutat tested positive after more than six weeks without a reported case in the community.

Neither person has symptoms and both had direct contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Yakutat Incident Command. Both received positive test results after participating in free, community-wide testing on Friday (12-11-20). The Yakutat Community Health Center is conducting contact tracing, and officials are asking residents to keep their “bubbles” small, wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash their hands frequently.



Yakutat has reported 14 cases of coronavirus since July, four of which are considered active. The community is scheduling another free testing event and will release additional details soon.