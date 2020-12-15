Trombonist Roger Schmidt says he and his fellow members of the “Sitka Holiday Brass” have just finished recording one of their most challenging performances: A virtual holiday concert in tandem with members of the Juneau Symphony brass and string ensembles. The concert premieres December 20th at 3pm and audience members will have two weeks to view the performance during the holidays. Tickets are $30 per household. Additional gift purchases are $15 per household. A portion of proceeds will support Sitka Fine Arts Camp scholarships.